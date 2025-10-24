H-E-B donates $5 million to support Texas food banks; $1 million to Meals on Wheels programs

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B announced a $5 million commitment to support food banks across Texas and an additional $1 million donation to Meals on Wheels programs statewide, according to a news release.

The donations come amid rising hunger concerns in Texas communities, where more people are facing food insecurity amid the federal government shutdown.

The $5 million will be distributed among food banks in the Feeding Texas network to help combat hunger, which affects more than 22% of children in the state, according to Feeding Texas.

The $1 million gift to Meals on Wheels Texas will support nutrition services for homebound seniors. Approximately 13.6% of Texas seniors are at risk of hunger, Feeding Texas statistics show.

The release stated that Meals on Wheels Texas delivers more than 100,000 meals daily, helping seniors live independently without worrying about where their next meal will come from.

