San Antonio federal employees, nonprofits face uncertainty as government shutdown continues

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been 23 days since the federal government shut down, and now the second longest shutdown on record. Thousands of federal employees have been furloughed and won’t report to work until the shutdown ends.

About 38,000 federal workers live in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area, all who are experiencing different impacts.

“A lot of people are waiting for that call,” Keith Pease, a federal employee, said. “We’re ready to go back, but it’s taking longer this time.”

Pease said during his unexpected time off, he has been able to work around the house and spend more time with his family.

“But as this goes on, then you start to get a little more concerned,” Pease said.

That concern is also growing for local nonprofits and businesses that rely on funding from the government.

>> San Antonio Food Bank braces for potential surge in demand as federal government shutdown continues

During a Zoom call on Tuesday, San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper discussed the steps the nonprofit is taking as it prepares for an anticipated increase in demand in the 29 counties it serves.

“The crisis is looming. SA and surrounding communities represent the densest population of federal workers in the state of Texas, about 89,406 call SA home in our area,” Cooper said. There’s an additional estimation of about 100,000 government contractors.”

Cooper estimated approximately 50,000 workers will seek help from local pantries supported by the San Antonio Food Bank if the shutdown extends into November.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants & Children (WIC) beneficiaries have already been notified that, effective November, their help might be delayed.

“I’m concerned and sensitive to those that are either going into or about to go into some significant hardships,” Pease said.

Here are the dates the beneficiaries are looking out for if the shutdown continues:

SNAP benefits could be halted if the shutdown continues past Oct. 27.

Federal civilian workers are expected not to receive their first full paychecks on Oct. 29.

Oct. 31 could be the first missed whole paycheck for active-duty military personnel, reservists and Department of Defense (DOD) personnel.

The shutdown could impact federal nutrition programs, including school meals, after Nov. 1.

The impact could continue into the holiday season, when the food bank typically experiences a higher-than-normal demand for help.

San Antonio Food Bank officials said they are spreading awareness about the impact the government shutdown can have.

The food bank is also asking community partners, families and corporations for assistance with the influx of federal workers expected to knock on their doors.

“We just want to go back and be able to continue delivering our mission,” Pease said.

