San Antonio Food Bank braces for potential surge in demand as federal government shutdown continues

SAN ANTONIO – The need for food and assistance is growing and is expected to continue growing, according to the San Antonio Food Bank.

During a Zoom call on Tuesday, Eric Cooper discussed the steps that the nonprofit is taking as it prepares for an anticipated increase in demand in the 29 counties it serves.

The U.S. is currently on Day 21 of a federal government shutdown. Cooper said it will only get worse if the government doesn’t reopen.

“The crisis is looming. SA and surrounding communities represent the densest population of federal workers in the state of Texas, about 89,406 call SA home in our area,” Cooper said. There’s an additional estimation of about 100,000 government contractors.”

Cooper estimates that approximately 50,000 workers will seek help from local pantries supported by the San Antonio Food Bank if the shutdown extends into November.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants & Children (WIC) beneficiaries have already been notified that, effective November, their help might be delayed.

Here are the dates that the beneficiaries are looking out for if the shutdown continues:

SNAP benefits could be halted if the shutdown continues past Oct. 27.

Federal civilian workers are expected not to receive their first full paychecks on Oct. 29.

Oct. 31 could be the first missed whole paycheck for active-duty military personnel, reservists, and Department of Defense (DOD) personnel.

The shutdown could impact federal nutrition programs, including school meals, after Nov. 1.

The impact could continue into the holiday season, when the food bank typically experiences a higher-than-normal demand for help.

San Antonio Food Bank officials say they are spreading awareness about the impact that the government shutdown can have.

The food bank is also asking community partners, families and corporations for assistance with the influx of federal workers expected to knock on their doors.

