Federal government shutdown may delay food benefits for thousands of San Antonio families

SAN ANTONIO – A potential delay in payments could be on the horizon for millions of people across the U.S. who are recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

SNAP, funded by the federal government and distributed by states, provides financial assistance to low-income families to purchase food.

The U. S. Department of Agriculture sent this letter to states, warning that funds for SNAP could run out if the government shutdown persists. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In a letter sent out a week ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture advised states that SNAP funds were running low due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The department advised agencies, including the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), that they should delay November payments to SNAP recipients.

An HHSC spokesperson confirmed in an email to KSAT 12 News on Friday that if the shutdown does not end by Oct. 27, SNAP payments would be delayed beginning Nov. 1.

HHSC figures show that, as of August 2025, there were more than 3.5 million eligible SNAP recipients in Texas, with approximately 284,000 of them residing in Bexar County.

“We’re stressed. We’re anxious,” said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. “We do not have the food to meet that need, so we hope that this will come to a conclusion.”

Cooper said his agency had already seen a significant increase lately in the number of people seeking food assistance.

When the government shutdown began on Oct. 1, Cooper said that the food bank reached out to furloughed federal workers to let them know the nonprofit was there to help.

“We know for many, they live hand to mouth or paycheck to paycheck, and that includes federal workers,” Cooper said. “Now that some federal workers have lost a portion of their paycheck, we’re starting to see more.”

If the shutdown persists, Cooper expects he could see as many as 57,000 federal workers seeking assistance.

Prior to the shutdown, the food bank was feeding about 105,000 people per week.

With that large number already counting on the charity for help, the addition of thousands of SNAP recipients would overwhelm the food bank, Cooper said.

In the meantime, Cooper said he plans to keep a close eye on developments in Washington.

He said he has also been in regular contact with HHSC for updates on the potential SNAP delays.

For now, the San Antonio Food Bank is keeping its help line open. Anyone in need of assistance is encouraged to call 210-431-8326.

More government shutdown coverage on KSAT