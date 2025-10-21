Firefighters at San Antonio military bases continue working without pay during government shutdown

SAN ANTONIO – Federal firefighters at San Antonio’s Lackland, Randolph and Fort Sam Houston military bases fight fires, respond to medical emergencies, inspect buildings and save lives.

However, they haven’t been paid in a month because they’re in a category of workers furloughed during the government shutdown.

The shutdown has pressed into its third week.

“Even though people are shut down and going home we still have to show up every day,” Jesse Rico said. “We don’t get to make business decisions. We have to actually show up and fight fire, respond to medical emergencies.”

Rico is a firefighter at Lackland Air Force Base and the president of the firefighter’s association for all the local bases. He said his members are struggling and worried.

WATCH BELOW: Nonprofit gives furloughed firefighters $100 gift cards as government shutdown continues

“Probably going on a month since we’ve had a paycheck. We work a 48 (hours) on schedule and 48 (hours) off, so it’s a 144-hour work week,” Rico said.

He has several children, just like Lackland Fire Inspector Derek Ramsey.

“I have a family of five,” Ramsey said. “So me not being able to provide and be there for them financially the way I’m supposed to, it kind of hurts.”

Ramsey and Rico joined other members of the federal fire service Monday at the San Antonio Coalition for Veterans and Families (SACVF), which gave them each $100 H-E-B gift cards.

The nonprofit addresses emergency needs of military members and veterans.

“Because we saw in the community there was a lot of need but there was just so much red tape, we try to set these guys up with their immediate need and then we refer them to the bigger organizations,” said Executive Director Tony Fuentes.

The SACVF makes quick payments for clients’ hotels, groceries and even utility bills.

In the last three years, SACVF has served more than 1,200 veterans. The organization has spent $286,490 helping clients, including almost $11,000 in H-E-B gift cards just this year.

Now, Fuentes and his street team are focused on furloughed workers.

“I know $100 is not a lot, but it’s going to help them. These guys have families,” Fuentes said.

Rico said many of the members have also accepted utility assistance from the coalition.

“Oh yes, and it’s been truly a blessing,” he said.

While they live day to day, the workers want the government to see how this shutdown is affecting real people.

“My hands are in the air and I’m just like ‘How hard is it to make a budget?’ We teach this in elementary school, making a budget. Do it,” Ramsey said.

SACVF is a growing organization, even securing a Bexar County grant. However, it mainly survives on private donations.

Any veterans, military members or federal military workers can reach out to SACVF if they need help by emailing info@sacvf.org.

