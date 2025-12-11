New haunted attraction opening in downtown San Antonio in spring 2026 The Scream Experiment is set to open in March at 123 Alamo Plaza The Scream Experiment will be at 123 Alamo Plaza in San Antonio. (The Scream Experiment) SAN ANTONIO – A new haunted-theme attraction is set to open in downtown San Antonio in spring 2026.
The Scream Experiment, by the Phillips Entertainment team, will be open year-round and take guests through the haunted corridors of the “Restful Sleep Hotel.”
The attraction will feature thrills, theme-park-level storytelling, and other elements to fully immerse guests.
“We’ve teamed up with some of the industry’s best designers and are thrilled to add a brand-new style of immersive and family friendly entertainment to our city’s incredible list of attractions and experiences,” said Davis Phillips, president & CEO of Phillips Entertainment. “San Antonio is our home, and we are passionate about creating attractions where locals and visitors alike will create fun, lifelong memories with their family and friends.”
The Scream Experiment will open in March 2026 at 123 Alamo Plaza. Things to Do
More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Ivan Herrera headshot
Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.
Realtor emphasizes strategic pricing in San Antonio’s cooling real estate market ▶ 1:09 Realtor emphasizes strategic pricing in San Antonio’s cooling real estate market US credit card debt rising slower before Christmas this year compared to 2024, Fed data shows ▶ 1:36 US credit card debt rising slower before Christmas this year compared to 2024, Fed data shows Roosevelt Avenue’s deadly reputation pushes community plea for immediate safety improvements ▶ 0:37 Roosevelt Avenue’s deadly reputation pushes community plea for immediate safety improvements Culebra Road ranks among San Antonio’s most dangerous traffic corridors, data shows ▶ 0:59 Culebra Road ranks among San Antonio’s most dangerous traffic corridors, data shows ‘I was devastated’: Woman who lost everything in apartment fire retains attorney ▶ 1:04 ‘I was devastated’: Woman who lost everything in apartment fire retains attorney San Antonio council members express skepticism, caution while discussing possible elections move ▶ 1:01 San Antonio council members express skepticism, caution while discussing possible elections move 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 ▶ 1:06 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 FIRST. EVER. NATIONALS. 🙌 ▶ 2:01 FIRST. EVER. NATIONALS. 🙌 Coca Cola's Classic Christmas takes over Toyota Field in San Antonio ▶ 0:40 Coca Cola's Classic Christmas takes over Toyota Field in San Antonio Consumer Reports: Instacart’s AI-enabled pricing experiments may be inflating your grocery bill ▶ 1:09 Consumer Reports: Instacart’s AI-enabled pricing experiments may be inflating your grocery bill Harvey E. Najim partners with SA Food Bank for 3 mega food distributions this month ▶ 0:36 Harvey E. Najim partners with SA Food Bank for 3 mega food distributions this month Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case ▶ 1:01 Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case San Antonio family brings single‑origin coffee From El Salvador to local cups ▶ 1:43 San Antonio family brings single‑origin coffee From El Salvador to local cups Victim of west Bexar County porch pirate warns others to protect holiday packages ▶ 0:57 Victim of west Bexar County porch pirate warns others to protect holiday packages 🥐 NEW! 🥐 ✨ Downtown San Antonio — get ready to meet your new obsession! ▶ 1:26 🥐 NEW! 🥐 ✨ Downtown San Antonio — get ready to meet your new obsession! Plane crashes into car on Florida highway ▶ 0:35 Plane crashes into car on Florida highway Missing dog returned home after 5 years ▶ 1:01 Missing dog returned home after 5 years Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital ▶ 1:57 Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. ▶ 0:50 Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio ▶ 1:51 Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio Would you pay to park at La Cantera? ▶ 2:01 Would you pay to park at La Cantera? Commuter train collides with vehicle in Illinois ▶ 0:23 Commuter train collides with vehicle in Illinois San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' ▶ 3:25 San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea ▶ 1:53 Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal ▶ 0:42 President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal Previous photo Next photo