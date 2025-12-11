New haunted attraction opening in downtown San Antonio in spring 2026

The Scream Experiment will be at 123 Alamo Plaza in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A new haunted-theme attraction is set to open in downtown San Antonio in spring 2026.

The Scream Experiment, by the Phillips Entertainment team, will be open year-round and take guests through the haunted corridors of the “Restful Sleep Hotel.”

The attraction will feature thrills, theme-park-level storytelling, and other elements to fully immerse guests.

“We’ve teamed up with some of the industry’s best designers and are thrilled to add a brand-new style of immersive and family friendly entertainment to our city’s incredible list of attractions and experiences,” said Davis Phillips, president & CEO of Phillips Entertainment. “San Antonio is our home, and we are passionate about creating attractions where locals and visitors alike will create fun, lifelong memories with their family and friends.”

The Scream Experiment will open in March 2026 at 123 Alamo Plaza.