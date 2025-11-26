Outdoor ice-skating rink opening at Pearl this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – An outdoor ice-skating rink will open at Pearl on Friday ahead of the inaugural Taste of Pearl Festival.

The seasonal rink is located near the 1100 Springs Plaza, next to Stable Hall and across from Ladino. It’ll stay open through Jan. 4, according to a news release.

Tickets for the ice rink are available for purchase online. Admission ranges by time of reservation and includes skate rental and up to an hour of skating.

The launch of Pearl’s rink coincides with the first Taste of Pearl Festival, a property-wide celebration that will take place from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Pearl’s Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony will also take place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

“The holidays are a time for gathering and joy, and Pearl is honored to be part of those traditions,” Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap said in the release. “The addition of a new ice-skating rink offers a beautiful way for the community to come together, celebrate, and create lasting memories in the heart of San Antonio.”

