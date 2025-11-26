Three gorillas arrive at San Antonio Zoo ahead of new exhibit opening

SAN ANTONIO – The first three gorillas have arrived for a new exhibit at the San Antonio Zoo.

Andi, Merry and Anaka are moving to the zoo from Zoo Atlanta ahead of the opening of Congo Falls in December, marking the first time the San Antonio Zoo will host gorillas in 35 years, according to a news release.

Recommended Videos

The gorillas will join the zoo as part of the Gorilla Species Survival Plan (SSP), the release said.

“We are honored to partner with Zoo Atlanta, an institution that shares our deep commitment to caring for and protecting gorillas,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Welcoming Andi, Merry, and Anaka is incredibly special for our team and community. Each one brings her own personality and hopes for gorilla conservation.”

Congo Falls is scheduled to open on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m., according to the zoo.

Plans are to have a two-acre environment with seven gorillas. The exhibit will blend three habitats, offering immersive viewing opportunities for guests.

“Anaka, Andi, and Merry were born at Zoo Atlanta and have grown up here with us, so while we will miss them here in Atlanta, we are very excited for their new opportunity at Congo Falls, where they will have a chance to become part of a brand-new troop,” said Gina Ferrie, PhD, vice president of Collections and Conservation at Zoo Atlanta. “This is a wonderful and impactful example of a multi-organizational collaboration within the Gorilla Species Survival Plan.”

Related zoo coverage on KSAT: