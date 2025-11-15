Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this December

SAN ANTONIO – Congo Falls, a new two-acre gorilla exhibit at the San Antonio Zoo, is set to open next month, marking the return of gorillas to the zoo for the first time in more than 30 years.

The zoo announced on Instagram that the habitat will officially welcome visitors at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13.

“This world-class, two-acre habitat is a historic milestone in the zoo’s 111-year history, setting a new standard for wildlife conservation, education, and animal care,” the post read.

Congo Falls will offer visitors a 360-degree view of the gorillas in their habitat.

In a news release, the zoo said there are three distinct habitats — Lowland Basin, Indoor Rainforest and Gorilla Gorge — that will house seven Western lowland gorillas.

The gorilla exhibit will allow guests to explore lush landscapes, dynamic water features and expansive viewing areas designed to foster a deeper connection with the gorillas.

A rendering of Congo Falls at San Antonio Zoo (KSAT 2025)

The release states the Mays Family Silverback Peak, the tallest gorilla tower in the world, is more than 70 feet tall.

To celebrate the grand opening, the post states the zoo will host a 15-minute drone show featuring 350 luminous drones lighting up the sky in “a dazzling tribute to gorillas” and conversation. The drone show is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. on Dec. 13.

The one-night-only event is free for zoo members and open to all guests.

“Congo Falls is more than an animal habitat, it’s a testament to our commitment to secure a future for wildlife,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo, in a statement. “The world-class habitat will allow guests to connect with gorillas like never before, providing an experience that inspires awe, curiosity, and a deeper appreciation for these remarkable species.”

Tickets for the experience is now available through the zoo’s website.

