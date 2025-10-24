Go inside the new Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo is expanding with a massive new 2-acre habitat called Congo Falls, which is set to open later this year.

A map showing the new expansion of Congo Falls at San Antonio Zoo (KSAT 2025)

According to zoo spokesperson Hope Roth, eight western lowland gorillas will soon call San Antonio home.

A rendering of Congo Falls at San Antonio Zoo (KSAT 2025)

“We are going to have a bachelor troop of four and we’re going to have a family group of one male silverback and three females,” Roth said. “And as part of our conservation mission, we are going to have those gorillas as part of the Species Survival Plan or the SSP, and we hope to have gorilla babies.”

Roth said the new habitat will give visitors a 360-degree view of the gorillas.

The climbing structure inside the tall Mays Family Silverback Peak at Congo Falls (KSAT 2025)

“You’ll be able to see them from above in the trail system that we have, one trail up overhead for guests and one trail up overhead for gorillas,” Roth said. “You’ll also be able to see them at the ground level, but you’re also going to be able to see them from our underground viewing. So truly, unbelievable exposure, 360-degree views of Congo Falls and the gorillas that will make it home.”

One of the overhead trails for guests at Congo Falls (KSAT 2025)

A rendering of the indoor viewing area at Congo Falls (KSAT 2025)

Congo Falls is still under construction and is set to open later this year.

