San Antonio Zoo enhances visitor experience with new sculptures and art installations

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo is enhancing its visitor experience with new sculptures and art installations as part of the openings of The Ralston and Congo Falls exhibits, according to a news release.

For decades, visitors have posed with the “Lion Pride” sculpture at the zoo’s main entrance. Additional sculptures, such as a hippo and a whooping crane, have been added.

Recommended Videos

The zoo has recently intensified its focus on art with a “larger-than-life” mural by students from the University of Texas at San Antonio on Africa Live! and student animal art in the welcome center, the release said.

A new “Bronze Gorilla” sculpture by San Antonio artist Bob Guelich now serves as the centerpiece of the zoo’s entrance, the release states.

Above the bronze gorilla is “Butterflies in Flight,” an art installation that celebrates the zoo’s mission and builds anticipation for Congo Falls, the zoo’s new gorilla habitat set to open later this year.

Another notable sculpture includes “Beno Thinking Big,” a Western Lowland Gorilla by internationally renowned artists Gillie and Marc.

Outside The Ralston, “The Wild Table of Love,” also by Gillie and Marc, invites guests to sit at an interactive bronze dining table featuring endangered animals alongside Rabbitwoman and Dogman.

The “Gorilla Topiary,” designed by River Oaks Plant House, depicts a topiary gorilla with a butterfly on its finger. The release states it will soon be installed inside Congo Falls.

Another upcoming addition is “Gorilla,” a reclining sculpture by Sherry Sander. The sculpture will be placed in Congo Falls.

More San Antonio Zoo coverage on KSAT