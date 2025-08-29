New coral conservation lab to open at San Antonio Zoo next year

The San Antonio Zoo's 937-square-foot Brewer Ocean Conservation Lab will focus on conservation, research, restoration and education.

SAN ANTONIO – A forthcoming lab dedicated to ocean coral conservation and education will open at the San Antonio Zoo next summer.

The 937-square-foot Brewer Ocean Conservation Lab will focus on conservation, research, restoration and education, a Friday news release said.

The lab is slated to open in summer 2026 and will sit beside the Friedrich Aquarium.

“Coral reefs are among the most biodiverse and threatened ecosystems worldwide and are vital to the planet’s ecosystem. Rising ocean temperatures, pollution, and disease have devastated reefs globally,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “With this incredible addition to the zoo, we can showcase our work with corals from the Texas coast and around the world to visitors.”

A gift from the family of the late R.P. Brewer III, a geology professor at San Antonio College, helped lift the project off the ground, the release said.

Featured at the lab will be a showcase of deep-water Texas and international coral species, as well as a touch tank.

The coral restoration program is part of a larger Association of Zoos & Aquariums program, which aims to grow corals for reintroduction off the Texas coast — at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary — and internationally.

