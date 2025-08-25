New basketball court, upgrades coming to Dellview Park by December, state filing says

SAN ANTONIO – A park in District 1 is getting a new basketball court and parking upgrades by the end of the year, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

Dellview Park, located in the 500 block of Basswood Drive, is getting city-funded improvements that will begin construction on Tuesday, Aug. 26, and are expected to be completed on Dec. 26, 2025.

This construction is part of District 1’s 2022 to 2027 Bond Project for Dellview Park.

Project map for Dellview Park improvements. (Copyright City of San Antonio)

The TDLR filing said the basketball court is approximately 6,050 square feet. It will be a half-court, and the other improvements include ADA parking upgrades, trail lighting and more tree plantings.

The project is around $490,000, the TDLR filing said.

According to the Bond Project’s website, the original budget for this upgrade to Dellview Park was around $536,000.

There were also plans to include a shade structure at the pool, a splash pad, softball bleachers, an exercise station and other upgrades, a public input document said.

Initial map of improvements to Dellview Park. (Copyright City of San Antonio - District 1)

It is unclear whether these will be added in at a later date. KSAT has reached out to the project contact, Jeff Wurzbach, for comment.

The website noted that areas of the park may be temporarily closed while improvements are taking place.

