Experience festive fun at Six Flags Fiesta Texas with ‘Holiday in the Park’

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit as Six Flags Fiesta Texas is preparing to host its “Holiday in the Park” celebration.

The holiday event is scheduled to open to the public from Nov. 22 through Dec. 23.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas' Holiday in the Park celebration (KSAT 2025)

Families can enjoy 2.5 million twinkling lights and more than 75,000 decorations, including a new 70-foot artificial fir tree, according to a news release.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas' Holiday in the Park celebration (KSAT 2025)

A tree lighting ceremony featuring dancers and singers will kick off the celebration at the Rockville Christmas Tree Stage.

The majesty of Christmas production at Six Flags Fiesta Texas' Holiday in the Park celebration (KSAT 2025)

“Holiday in the Park” will feature a variety of holiday-themed shows and activities, including:

The majesty of Christmas: A Nativity story brought to life at the Zaragoza Theater.

Tinker Belles and march of the toy soldiers : Music box dancers will enchant attendees as they swirl and pirouette with the toy soldiers at the Texas State Square.

Feliz Navidad with Mariachi Los Soberanos: The mariachi group will perform traditional holiday classics at Teatro Fiesta.

Have yourself a Looney Tunes Christmas: Enjoy a show with the Looney Tunes, dancing and singing along to Christmas favorites at Teatro Fiesta.

The Christmas Presence: A band will perform Christmas music at Sangerfest Halle.

A Christmas carol: Enjoy the theme park’s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens at Rockville High School Theater.

Sing Christmas: Join elves-in-training leading a Christmas sing-along at the Rockville Christmas Tree Stage.

Dickens and Crackaxle carolers: At Whistlestop Train Station, a cappella carolers will sing traditional Christmas favorites.

Santa’s cottage: Friends and families can snag a photo with Santa and his cottage throughout “Holiday in the Park” at Beach Bum Surf Shop.

Looney Tunes holiday meet-and-greet: Meet your favorite Looney Tunes character dressed in Christmas attire at Spassburg.

DC superhero and villain characters meet-and-greet: See your heroes and villains at DC Universe.

H2Ho Ho Ho - holiday fountain : An array of fountains and lights set to music at Crackaxle Canyon Screampunk District.

The Singing Saps: Sing holiday favorites such as “Rudolph” and “Frosty the Snowman” with the Christmas Tree Family at Rockville: Pete’s Eats Stage.

Holiday illuminations: Enjoy synchronized lighting set to classic and contemporary musicals at the Christmas tree at Rockville Plaza.

For ticket information, click here.

