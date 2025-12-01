Where to find Santa in San Antonio for your 2025 Christmas photos

FILE: Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa Claus stopped through Gruene to hear last-minute requests from kids.

SAN ANTONIO – Families looking to capture festive memories with Santa Claus for the most wonderful time of the year can do so at several locations across San Antonio.

KSAT has compiled a list of places where you can get your picture taken with Santa.

You’ll want to check the websites for dates and other details. Several locations require reservations.

Check out the list below for places where you and your family can take your Christmas photo:

Alamo Quarry Market: Now through Dec. 24, families can visit Santa’s Workshop, located behind the Gold’s Gym and Regal Cinemas, for a photo with either Now through Dec. 24, families can visit Santa’s Workshop, located behind the Gold’s Gym and Regal Cinemas, for a photo with either Santa . If you want to mix it up, Cowboy Claus will also be in town every Tuesday and Thursday through Dec. 24. The Alamo Quarry Market is located at 255 E. Basse Road.

Bass Pro Shops: Santa photos will be available now through Dec. 24. One photo is free and additional packages are available for purchase. Santa photos will be available now through Dec. 24. One photo is free and additional packages are available for purchase. Bass Pro Shops is located at 17907 Interstate 10 West.

Ingram Park Mall: Visit Santa at Visit Santa at Ingram park Mall , 6301 Northwest Loop 410, now through Dec. 24. Families who use the code 5HINPK can get $5 off any photo package with an online reservation before Dec. 11.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa: Families can stop by and take a photo with Santa now through Dec. 24. The resort is located at 23808 Resort Pkwy. Click Families can stop by and take a photo with Santa now through Dec. 24. The resort is located at 23808 Resort Pkwy. Click here to view a list of photo packages.

Natural Bridge Caverns: Christmas at the Caverns will be held every weekend in December through Dec. 23. A visit with Santa is included with general admission. For tickets and more information, click Christmas at the Caverns will be held every weekend in December through Dec. 23. A visit with Santa is included with general admission. For tickets and more information, click here

North Star Mall: Get a festive photo with Santa now through Dec. 24 at Get a festive photo with Santa now through Dec. 24 at North Star Mall , 7400 San Pedro Ave. Santa will be near Macy’s on the mall’s first level.

Old West Christmas Light Fest: The light fest will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on selected days through Dec. 23. Guests can enjoy holiday light displays, live music, s’mores roasting and photos with Santa. Old West Christmas Light Fest is located at 242 State Highway 46 W, Unit C, in Boerne. For tickets and more information, click The light fest will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on selected days through Dec. 23. Guests can enjoy holiday light displays, live music, s’mores roasting and photos with Santa. Old West Christmas Light Fest is located at 242 State Highway 46 W, Unit C, in Boerne. For tickets and more information, click here

Rolling Oaks Mall: Families can make a reservation for Santa photos now through Dec. 24. Families can make a reservation for Santa photos now through Dec. 24. Rolling Oaks Mall is located at 6909 N Loop 1604 E.

San Antonio Zoo: Guests can meet Santa and take photos during the Zoo Lights celebration through Dec. 24. However, Zoo Lights continues through until Jan. 4. San Antonio Zoo is located at 3903 N St. Mary’s St. Families can schedule a visit/photo with Santa Guests can meet Santa and take photos during the Zoo Lights celebration through Dec. 24. However, Zoo Lights continues through until Jan. 4. San Antonio Zoo is located at 3903 N St. Mary’s St. Families can schedule a visit/photo with Santa here

SeaWorld San Antonio: Families can visit Santa during SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, which runs through Jan. 4. For tickets and more information, click Families can visit Santa during SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, which runs through Jan. 4. For tickets and more information, click here

Shops at La Cantera: Now through Dec. 24, guests can capture a photo with Santa at the Center Court at the Shops at La Cantera. The shops are located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Families can take a photo with Santa during the amusement park’s Holiday in the Park, running through Dec. 23. Six Flags Fiesta Texas is located at 17000 Interstate 10 West.

South Park Mall: Holiday photo reservations are available to make now through Dec. 24. Holiday photo reservations are available to make now through Dec. 24. South Park Mall is located at 2310 SW Military Drive.

The Alamo: Cowboy Santa and Mrs. Claus will provide free photo opportunities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Alamo Plaza, 300 Alamo Plaza.

Tower of the Americas: Photo sessions with Santa are available from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 19-24. The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 E. Cesar Chavez. More information can be found Photo sessions with Santa are available from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 19-24. The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 E. Cesar Chavez. More information can be found here

Traders Village: Families can get free photos with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends, Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21. Guests will only need to pay $6 for parking. Families can get free photos with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends, Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21. Guests will only need to pay $6 for parking. Traders Village is located at 9333 SW Loop 410 near Old Pearsall Road.

San Antonio Fire Museum: Fireman Santa will be at the Fireman Santa will be at the San Antonio Fire Museum to hear children’s wish list and take photos from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 6. Admission for those 12 and over is a toy valued at $5 to $10 per person or a cash donation. The Grinch will also make an appearance at the museum.

