Whataburger launches new ‘Whatadeal’ menu for 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is giving you more to love in 2026 with a new Whatadeal menu.

You can enjoy options for as low as $3 for a limited time only at participating locations, according to a press release from the popular chain.

The new menu includes three options, with the ability to add small fries and a small drink for $2.49.

“We’ve always believed that good, fresh food should be easy to enjoy and easy on the wallet,” said Whataburger Senior Vice President and CMO Scott Hudler. “The Whatadeal menu is our way of giving fans more of what they love at prices that make it easy to come hungry and leave full.”

You can get a Big Ranch Wrap for $3. Whataburger said this is its Whatachick’n Strip with fresh veggies, ranch and American cheese wrapped in a tortilla.

For $4, you can chow down on a five-count Whatachick’n Bites. Just like it sounds, these are bite-sized crispy chicken pieces for dipping and snacking.

The Bacon and Cheese Whataburger Jr. is available for $5. The chain said this features a 100% beef patty topped with bacon and melty cheese.

You can learn more on Whataburger’s website.

