STOMP tour coming to Tobin Center this week

SAN ANTONIO – STOMP, the “international percussion sensation” show, will stop by the Tobin Center this week for 2 performances.

KSAT got a chance to meet some of the artists in the show and get a look at what audiences can expect. Watch our interview in the video player above.

Tickets for the shows start at $48. The tour will have one show on Tuesday, Jan. 6, and one on Wednesday, Jan. 7, both at 7:30 p.m.

For more details on the show and to get tickets, click here.

STOMP TOUR (KSAT 2026)

