STOMP tour coming to Tobin Center this week Performances are om Tuesday and Wednesday evening SAN ANTONIO – STOMP, the “international percussion sensation” show, will stop by the Tobin Center this week for 2 performances.
KSAT got a chance to meet some of the artists in the show and get a look at what audiences can expect. Watch our interview in the video player above.
Tickets for the shows start at $48. The tour will have one show on Tuesday, Jan. 6, and one on Wednesday, Jan. 7, both at 7:30 p.m.
For more details on the show and to get tickets,
click here. STOMP TOUR (KSAT 2026) STOMP TOUR (KSAT 2026) STOMP TOUR (KSAT 2026)
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrew Wilson headshot
Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.
Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Political turmoil in Venezuela prompts concerns among US migrants about asylum, deportation ▶ 1:21 Political turmoil in Venezuela prompts concerns among US migrants about asylum, deportation San Antonio Zoo visitors say they still feel safe after Saturday evening stabbing ▶ 1:04 San Antonio Zoo visitors say they still feel safe after Saturday evening stabbing Animal cruelty case came to light after fireworks sparked car fire, Bexar County investigators say ▶ 0:38 Animal cruelty case came to light after fireworks sparked car fire, Bexar County investigators say People gather in San Antonio to protest US military action in Venezuela ▶ 1:15 People gather in San Antonio to protest US military action in Venezuela Parent says arrested Watts Elementary School educator assaulted students ▶ 0:57 Parent says arrested Watts Elementary School educator assaulted students Robb Elementary victims’ families prepare for trial of former Uvalde CISD officer ▶ 0:44 Robb Elementary victims’ families prepare for trial of former Uvalde CISD officer San Antonio family warns against celebratory gunfire after 9-year-old son hit by stray bullet ▶ 0:49 San Antonio family warns against celebratory gunfire after 9-year-old son hit by stray bullet Financial experts advise tackling holiday debt early as new year begins ▶ 1:11 Financial experts advise tackling holiday debt early as new year begins New year starts violently in San Antonio ▶ 0:44 New year starts violently in San Antonio High-profile court cases set to dominate 2026 in Bexar County, South Texas ▶ 1:43 High-profile court cases set to dominate 2026 in Bexar County, South Texas Attorney Nico LaHood speaks about Robb Elementary case involving client Adrian Gonzales ▶ 0:17 Attorney Nico LaHood speaks about Robb Elementary case involving client Adrian Gonzales Tenants describe Universal City apartment as ‘uninhabitable,’ say there’s no heat, hot water ▶ 0:53 Tenants describe Universal City apartment as ‘uninhabitable,’ say there’s no heat, hot water New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026 ▶ 1:01 New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month 🎆Drone footage shows miles of fireworks going off in San Antonio during New Year's Eve celebrations ▶ 1:00 🎆Drone footage shows miles of fireworks going off in San Antonio during New Year's Eve celebrations Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos ▶ 0:52 Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center ▶ 1:23 New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen ▶ 0:34 Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio ▶ 1:13 Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio What you need to know about a fake Mega Millions scam ▶ 0:54 What you need to know about a fake Mega Millions scam How a free University Health program seeks to help manage patient medication intake ▶ 1:25 How a free University Health program seeks to help manage patient medication intake Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio ▶ 1:14 Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio Deputy who brought fast food to inmate, officer charged with DWI top list of law enforcement arrests ▶ 3:15 Deputy who brought fast food to inmate, officer charged with DWI top list of law enforcement arrests How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas ▶ 2:11 How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Previous photo Next photo