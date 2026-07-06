Bexar County to consider first crisis nursery program in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County leaders are considering a new program they say could help protect children during family emergencies and potentially prevent abuse, neglect and other tragedies before they occur.

Barbara Schaffer, director of strategic planning, is expected to ask Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday to move forward with developing a crisis nursery program. The proposal would direct county staff to explore procurement options and identify qualified organizations that could operate the program.

The proposal comes after several high-profile cases involving children in Bexar County.

Last year, 13 children in the county died as a result of abuse or neglect. Earlier this year, authorities alleged that Marlene Vidal killed her children while experiencing a mental health crisis. More recently, a murder-suicide linked to domestic violence in Stone Oak left two children without their parents.

Schaffer said those tragedies highlight the need for additional resources to support families before a crisis escalates.

“We are looking at creating a safe haven, 24-hour operation, emergency services for children that need to have a safe place and be in a protected space,” Schaffer said.

A crisis nursery is designed to provide voluntary, short-term care for children while parents or caregivers work through emergencies such as a medical crisis, domestic violence, homelessness, a house fire or other unforeseen circumstances. Unlike foster care, parents would voluntarily place their children in the program while they stabilize their situation and connect with support services.

Schaffer said the proposed program would primarily serve children from birth through age 10, noting that younger children are the most vulnerable to abuse and neglect.

“We see a lot of little ones that get injured, and zero to three is the population that’s most vulnerable,” Schaffer said. “We lost 13 kids to child abuse and neglect last year, and so we’re hoping that if we can create that safe space, that can prevent a lot of injury or trauma or just safety for children in our community.”

If approved, the county would begin identifying organizations qualified to operate the program and determine the best procurement process before bringing recommendations back to Commissioners Court.

Schaffer said similar crisis nursery programs operate in other states, but Texas does not currently have one. If established, the Bexar County program would be the first of its kind in the state.

“I hope to move as fast as possible,” Schaffer said. “This has been talked about in our community for several years. It’s been on my plate for almost a decade, and I think it’s paramount in safety of children.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact theBexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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