Know before you go: San Antonio prepares for busy July 4 weekend with fireworks, festivals, Ye concert

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is gearing up for a packed Independence Day weekend, with tens of thousands expected to attend celebrations across the city, including fireworks shows, festivals, concerts, and family-friendly events.

One of the biggest draws is expected to be Ye’s concert at the Alamodome. City officials told KSAT that many ticket buyers are from outside the Bexar County metropolitan area.

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According to the city:

43% of ticket buyers are from other Texas metropolitan areas.

35% are from elsewhere in the United States.

22% are from within the Bexar County metropolitan area.

Less than 1% are from international markets.

Overall, city officials said they expect more than 75,000 locals and visitors to be downtown throughout the holiday weekend. They are encouraging people to plan ahead, expect heavier traffic and consider using public transportation.

“Our goal is to help everyone enjoy a safe, memorable Fourth of July celebration,” City Manager Erik Walsh said in a news release. “With several large events taking place at the same time, we encourage everyone to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and consider using public transportation.”

>> Stars & Stripes on Houston Street to feature parade, festival and fireworks show

Downtown events

Several major events are scheduled throughout downtown, including:

Stars & Stripes on Houston Street

Independence Day at the Alamo

Market Square Fourth of July Weekend Celebration

River Walk Artisan Show

Fireworks at Hemisfair

Ye concert at the Alamodome

Officials recommend checking event details, road closures and parking information before heading downtown.

Stars & Stripes on Houston Street

Stars & Stripes on Houston Street begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with a downtown 5K from Milam Park to Civic Park at Hemisfair.

At 10 a.m., the Independence Day parade will make its way through downtown. Organizers said more than 100 organizations and groups are expected to take part, and the parade is expected to last about an hour and a half. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the parade for viewers who cannot attend in person. The parade may also be featured as part of ABC’s national 250th anniversary coverage.

Click here for more information.

Official Fourth of July celebration at Woodlawn Lake

The city’s official Fourth of July celebration will take place at Woodlawn Lake Park from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The free event will include live entertainment, family activities, carnival rides, food vendors and a fireworks show celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Transportation and parking

VIA Metropolitan Transit will offer Park & Ride service to the Alamodome beginning at 5 p.m. from Stone Oak Park & Ride, Crossroads Park & Ride, Frost Bank Center and Walmart at Brooks.

Round-trip fares are $2.60, with discounted fares available for children, seniors, students and military members.

Route 100 Prímo will also provide service between downtown parking garages, hotels and event venues, with the Robert Thompson Transit Station added as a stop starting at 5 p.m.

Visitors staying downtown are encouraged to walk between many of the weekend’s events. Click here for more information on Park & Ride.

Alamodome concert

Those attending the Ye concert at the Alamodome are encouraged to arrive early.

H-E-B Plaza opens at 4:30 p.m., while venue doors open at 6 p.m. Parking lots B and C open at 2 p.m. and cost $60 per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis. Officials say guests should expect delays due to traffic, parking and security screening.

Safety reminders

The city is reminding residents and visitors to celebrate responsibly by reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement, following directions from officers directing traffic, avoiding the illegal discharge of firearms within city limits and using a designated driver, public transit or rideshare instead of drinking and driving.

Officials also recommend allowing extra travel time, reviewing road closures before leaving home and reserving parking in advance whenever possible.

Click here for City of San Antonio parking maps, and here for City of San Antonio street closures.

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