Stars & Stripes on Houston Street to feature parade, festival and fireworks show

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is set to host a free, 12-hour Fourth of July celebration this weekend — featuring a 5K run, parade, food festival, live music and a fireworks show.

Stars & Stripes on Houston Street begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with a downtown 5K from Milam Park to Civic Park at Hemisfair.

At 10 a.m., the Independence Day parade will make its way through downtown. Organizers said more than 100 organizations and groups are expected to take part, and the parade is expected to last about an hour and a half. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the parade for viewers who cannot attend in person. The parade may also be featured as part of ABC’s national 250th anniversary coverage.

Stars & Stripes Parade Route 2026 (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The music and food festival will begin around the same time as the parade near Civic Park at Hemisfair. More than 30 food vendors are expected, along with a music lineup featuring several country bands.

At 9 p.m., the Stars & Stripes Downtown Spectacular Fireworks Show will begin, bringing a large display over the downtown skyline.

Trish DeBerry, CEO of Centro SA, said the fireworks show will include a tribute to the victims of last year’s flooding tragedy in Kerrville.

“We will take a special moment to remember the victims of the flooding tragedy in Kerrville with some green fireworks and a moment of silence at the beginning,” DeBerry said. “Then we’ll go into the celebration regarding the Fourth of July.”

DeBerry said the event also highlights San Antonio’s history.

“Not only is it the 250th of America, but let us not forget that we are a city that’s more than 300 years old,” she said.

While downtown, visitors can also look for 70 pole banners honoring the nation’s Medal of Honor recipients. Each banner includes a QR code with more information about the honorees.

Stars & Stripes on Houston Street is one of several free Fourth of July celebrations taking place throughout the community.

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