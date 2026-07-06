Gov. Abbott joins Kerrville community on July 4th to honor Hill Country flood victims

KERRVILLE, Texas – Nearly every seat in Kerrville’s Cailloux Theater was filled Saturday afternoon as the sound of patriotic music encompassed the auditorium.

The Symphony of the Hills’ Stars, Stripes, and Spirit Remembrance & Resilience Ceremony and Concert was more than a celebration of America’s 250th birthday. It was also an opportunity to remember the 119 lives taken by Guadalupe River flood waters last year.

“As a community,” Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring said, “we’re still grieving.”

Herring said the tribute concert was a way for the public to acknowledge the lives the victims lived.

“A lot of them were visitors to our community,” Herring said, “and we want to honor them for being here and honor their families for their memories.”

“The names that we carry in our hearts today are not just names,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “They’re fathers and mothers, children, neighbors, souls that loved this place as much as we do. They must never be forgotten.”

Abbott said he and his wife, First Lady Cecilia Abbott, decided they needed to be with the people of Kerrville for this Independence Day.

During his speech, Abbott reflected on the resolve of America’s founding fathers to forge ahead in the midst of setbacks and uncertainty to establish the United States, and likened it to Kerrville’s response to the floods.

“Through it all, Kerrville did not break,” Abbott said. “This community forged in rugged Texas limestone—and stubborn Texas spirit—rose from the flood waters, the same way our nation rose from every trial and tribulation it ever faced."

Abbott applauded the heroism, compassion and determination of first responders, neighbors and strangers who jumped into action on and after the floods last year.

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