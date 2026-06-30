A year after Hill Country floods, owners of destroyed Hunt Store have three-phase restoration plan

HUNT, Texas – The Hunt Store was a central piece of the community before the devastating flood last year, and the owners promise it will be again.

“It really is the heartbeat of the community. And when we lost it in the flood, we learned that it’s not really something of convenience; it’s a necessity and something the community truly does depend on,” owner John Dunn said.

The iconic Hunt Store was built at its current location in 1946 and updated in 1973.

“Everybody identifies with the iconic stone and timber walls,” Dunn said.

KSAT crews visited the Hunt Store many times after the flood and have been in contact with the people involved in rebuilding it ever since.

John and his wife, Vikki Dunn, owned the store for years. They sold it in 2024 and just recently bought it again to lead the rebuild.

While they pay the bills, John and Vikki don’t call themselves owners, as strictly stipulated by several people who ran the store before them.

“You can pay all the money on it, but you’re not the owner. You’re only the steward, and you’re going to manage it, and you’re going to make it better for the next generation.” John and Vikki smiled.

The idea is that it has always truly belonged to the community, and evidence of that became even clearer after the flood.

“We still had our group that comes every day and has a couple of beers and a glass of wine. They came! I don’t think they missed a day once we got some temporary tents set up here,” Vikki said.

Phase one of recovery involves a smaller building to the side of the Hunt Store.

The building was formerly real estate offices, but is now called the Mini Hunt Store. It was the building that sustained the least amount of damage in the flood.

“The food and beverage are what the community is asking for most right now, and so we want to support that,” John said. “Hunt always needs music. I mean that is kind of the fiber that brings us all together.”

The back of the Mini Store will be a pavilion and a stage.

Phase two is restoring the old Hunt Store, including famous pieces that survived. That includes pieces like the iconic fireplace where people have gathered daily for years.

The fireplace was one of the few structures in the massive building that survived the floodwaters.

“With the force of water that came through here, it’s almost miraculous, really,” Vikki said. “I mean, also look at the front doors. Those doors have been there for decades, and they survived.”

Phase three will be the full rebuild.

“We will be adding the fuel system, convenience store, restaurant, café, and that will be in the 2026- 2027 timeframe,” John said.

John said there are limits to what businesses can receive in the form of grant funding, but he hopes the fuel and food aspect will provide extra cash since they are essential to the community.

As the one-year mark hits for the flood, recovery takes on an even stronger meaning.

“I certainly see the progress we made. At the same time, I know there are people who are still hurting and still suffering,” John said.

It’s for those neighbors; they’ll keep pushing forward.

Watch the entire One Year after Hill Country Flood special in the media player below:

Read more of KSAT’s Hill Country Floods coverage: