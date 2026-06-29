Hunt flood survivor who lost home, neighbors on July 4 says she is taking her time with recovery

HUNT, Texas – Pam Nelson Harte’s first story with KSAT came right after the flood destroyed her home and took the lives of her neighbors.

Her precious photo albums were swept away, and her friend saw them on ABC News coverage of the flood. KSAT stepped in to help Harte get the albums back.

Since then, she has found more treasures in the rubble.

“We found my mother’s wedding ring, so I wear that now,” Harte said, looking down at the ring on her hand.

Her parent’s home next door was gutted, but it was salvageable.

Harte invited KSAT back to her property.

Concrete was being poured on the porch of the house, and a metal carport was being built.

Harte was open about the slow burn of what recovery truly feels like.

Harte told KSAT that it feels “wonderful” for the rebuild to begin but said she “wasn’t ready until two weeks ago.”

“There’s something in the brain and the heart and the soul. Everything has to just get through it,” Harte said. “I think the hardest part right now is I’m still having a hard time, but everybody thinks I’m OK. And so, I have to take a lot of breaks and go and rest.”

Walking around the property, she pointed out all the beauty that has popped up where devastation once was.

“Look at all these wildflowers. See where my house was? Look what’s taken over,” Harte said. “You can’t even tell there was a house there.”

Part of Harte’s mission is now river conservation. She is on the Kerr Rebuild Long Term Recovery Group and is one of the only landowners.

Harte’s land is being studied to see how fast Mother Nature is recovering. Texas Parks and Wildlife has planted certain trees and vegetation and has checked back every couple weeks to record any progress.

“Now it’s about, ‘How do you heal a river? How do you heal property? How do you help people feel better about themselves?’” Harte said.

The growth she sees every day along the river propels her heart towards recovery.

“You can feel the sadness and you can feel the destruction, but you also can feel the joy and chlorophyll and things that make us feel good and water moving,” Harte said.

Like water now slowly flowing down the Guadalupe, Harte is gradually moving forward, as well.

“It’s a start,” Harte smiled. “Come back in six months!”

Watch the entire One Year after Hill Country Flood special in the media player below:

Read more of KSAT’s Hill Country Floods coverage: