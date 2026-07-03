Skip to main content
Clear icon
90º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Illegal parties take over North Side homes under development, local builder urges for police action
SAPD: 3 teens accused of robbing Northside ISD student connected to similar crime 2 weeks earlier
One Year after Hill Country Flood
San Antonio mother seeks answers after 13-year-old son drowns at Boerne City Lake
🎆 Where to celebrate Fourth of July in San Antonio, surrounding areas
Traffic improvement plan for Alamo Ranch Parkway estimated to cost $80 million, official says
LIST: What’s open, closed on July 3 and the Fourth of July
What tubers can, can’t bring to rivers in New Braunfels
Third man pleads guilty in connection with Quintana Road human smuggling tragedy

Local News

Woman accused of being intoxicated during rollover crash, child sustains serious injuries, SAPD says

The conditions of the child and woman are unclear

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Woman accused of being intoxicated during rollover crash, child sustains serious injuries, SAPD says (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after a major accident on the Northwest Side that left a child with serious injuries, according to San Antonio police.

Around 8 p.m. officers responded to crash located on the Interstate 10 West offramp and Northwest Loop 410 near Crossroads Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

The woman failed to stay in a single lane and crashed into a center barrier, an SAPD preliminary report said. When she redirected her vehicle after the crash, the woman was stuck by a Toyota.

Woman accused of being intoxicated during rollover crash, child sustains serious injuries, SAPD says (TxDOT)

A 4-year-old child was inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained seriously bodily injury, according to SAPD.

The woman was found to be intoxicated, according to police, and was arrested for intoxication assault and injury to a child.

The conditions of the child and woman are unclear.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.