Woman accused of being intoxicated during rollover crash, child sustains serious injuries, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after a major accident on the Northwest Side that left a child with serious injuries, according to San Antonio police.

Around 8 p.m. officers responded to crash located on the Interstate 10 West offramp and Northwest Loop 410 near Crossroads Boulevard.

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The woman failed to stay in a single lane and crashed into a center barrier, an SAPD preliminary report said. When she redirected her vehicle after the crash, the woman was stuck by a Toyota.

Woman accused of being intoxicated during rollover crash, child sustains serious injuries, SAPD says (TxDOT)

A 4-year-old child was inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained seriously bodily injury, according to SAPD.

The woman was found to be intoxicated, according to police, and was arrested for intoxication assault and injury to a child.

The conditions of the child and woman are unclear.

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