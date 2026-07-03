Illegal parties take over North Side homes under development, local builder urges for police action

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio homebuilder told KSAT he’s done everything he can think of to stop illegal parties from taking over homes under construction in a North Side neighborhood.

Jeff Japhet is calling on San Antonio Police to provide more enforcement.

Japhet, owner of Japhet Builders, develops homes within a newer area along Shavano Ranch near Loop 1604.

For weeks, Japhet said large crowds of people have gathered for parties, and used the homes he’s building as the venue. The constant trespassing and vandalism has left Japhet frustrated and urging someone to be held accountable.

“Accountability from the police is really what I want,” Japhet said. “Their attitude before this was, ‘It’s just kids being kids.’ While that is true, it should be for this situation. There was alcohol. There’s drugs. There’s no supervision, no security.”

Japhet said the large parties started a few weeks ago. His teenager daughter’s friend shared a flyer that began circulating social media. On that flyer were details to a party and the address was shared later.

Japhet shared surveillance video with KSAT from one of the parties at the home. Dozens of people can be seen standing outside, in the driveway.

Another video showed dozens of cars parked along the street in the neighborhood and first responders trying to put out a fire that spread from a bonfire. Japhet said the wood used for the bonfire was his and used for home construction.

Japhet said he’s called the police several times during the parties. When officers arrive, Japhet said they advise partygoers to leave.

However, Japhet believes some people should have been reprimanded for breaking into a home, vandalizing property inside and underage drinking taking place at the home.

“They’ve broken windows, the front door was kicked in, beer cans, the kitchen cabinet doors.” Japhet said. “When they break the face of it [the cabinet] like that, we have to pull the top and replace the whole thing. It’s not a cut it, put it back together thing. It’s a lot of repair.”

Japhet said he’s spent more than $100,000 on damage repairs.

Japhet filed multiple police reports with SAPD, installed several surveillance cameras around the property, hired his own private security and posted no-trespassing signs in an effort to discourage people from using the space to party.

Despite those efforts, he said the parties have continued.

During the interview with Japhet on Thursday, he was sent another flyer for a party happening that same evening. Japhet said he planned on contacting police to alert them ahead of the party.

He’s hoping police increase their presence around the area to minimize the chaos. When officers responded to the call during the first party a few weeks ago, Japhet said they did as much as they could, as they were outnumbered by the large crowd.

“They said it was mass hysteria. While that was all true, they didn’t I.D. one kid, no breathalyzers, they didn’t search for weapons. They just let them go. So what are they going to do? Come back again,” Japhet said.

KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for comment, but have not responded as of Thursday.

Japhet isn’t only concerned about the newly developed homes being used for parties. He’s worried that someone could get hurt.

“I mean, there was underage drinking and some of the people were adults, mixed with kids,” Japhet said.

Japhet also mentioned the hosting of illegal parties have caused concerned from homeowners. They were expecting to move into their new home in the next two weeks, however, the property damages have delayed that under further repairs are completed.

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