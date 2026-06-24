2 men detained for questioning after 2 teens die in Southwest Side shootout, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two men have been detained following an attempted robbery that turned deadly Tuesday night.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers were dispatched on a shooting call just before 6:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Excellence Drive, which is located near Southwest Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road.

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Upon arrival, an SAPD spokesperson said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both found with apparent gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old, who police described as the first of three suspects, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 14-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he also died, SAPD said.

According to officials, a 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were later detained for questioning in connection with Tuesday’s shooting. At this time, no charges have been filed against the two men.

In the report, investigators said the three male suspects (29-year-old, 19-year-old and 16-year-old) attempted to rob the 14-year-old boy before gunfire broke out.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

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