San Antonio Councilwoman Misty Spears accepted free tickets to Ye’s Alamodome show, Mayor Jones says

FILE - Kanye West performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival on April 20, 2019, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears accepted free tickets to Ye’s upcoming Alamodome concert, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones confirmed to KSAT, as the city debates whether the show should happen at all.

During KSAT’s 6 O’Clock Q&A, Jones said a city staff member sent an email to the mayor and all councilmembers offering free tickets to the rapper’s show.

“Councilwoman Spears said, ‘I’ll take three tickets,’” Jones told KSAT anchor Ernie Zuniga.

Watch the full interview below:

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is scheduled to perform on July 4 at the city-funded downtown stadium for a concert that is expected to bring a record crowd.

The concert has drawn backlash from the mayor and other elected officials, including some who gathered at the Holocaust Memorial Museum on Tuesday to denounce Ye for his antisemitic comments.

“When we are thinking in using the peoples’ resources, I think it’s extremely important that we are much more thoughtful about the message that we send when we invest their time, their energy and their resources into providing somebody a platform who has years’ worth of hate speech and antisemitic rhetoric,” Jones said.

In a statement written “while visiting Israel,” Spears agreed with the council’s stance on denouncing antisemitism. However, the councilwoman said it’s “equally important” to be committed to the Constitution.

“That commitment cannot depend on whether we agree with someone’s views,” Spears said. “The First Amendment protects offensive speech, not just popular speech. Unless laws have been broken or there are credible threats to public safety, government should not be in business of using its authority to suppress speech based on viewpoint.”

In a separate City Council statement posted Tuesday — signed by Spears, along with Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2), Sukh Kaur (D1), Teri Castillo (D5), Marina Alderete Gavito (D7) and Marc Whyte (D10) — the councilmembers said “the City does not endorse his (Ye’s) rhetoric by allowing use of a public venue.”

“We can condemn hate without resorting to censorship, which could set a precedent toward limiting expression based on objectionable viewpoints,” the statement said.

While the mayor said has acknowledged she does not have the six City Council votes needed to cancel the concert, she has pushed back on colleagues who cited potential legal costs as a reason not to act.

“The contract is very clear. There is no cancellation fee,” Jones said.

The mayor also said city staff amended a contract to prohibit Ye from performing his song “Heil Hitler” and selling merchandise featuring swastikas.

“The fact that we even had to ask for those things is ludicrous,” Jones said.

Read Councilwoman Misty Spears’ full statement below:

While visiting Israel, I’ve been reminded of both the resilience of the Jewish people and the importance of confronting antisemitism wherever it appears. It is important to me that my hometown understands where I stand on this issue. District 9 is home to a robust Jewish community, and I will always ensure their safety and wellbeing is valued and protected. Let me be clear: antisemitism is evil. It is hateful, divisive, and has no place in our community. Kanye West’s (Ye) repeated antisemitic rhetoric deserves to be condemned without hesitation. Equally important is our commitment to the Constitution. That commitment cannot depend on whether we agree with someone’s views. The First Amendment protects offensive speech, not just popular speech. Unless laws have been broken or there are credible threats to public safety, government should not be in business of using its authority to suppress speech based on viewpoint. The proper response to hateful ideas is to speak out against them, support those they target, and uphold the constitutional freedoms that protect every American. We can stand firmly against antisemitism while also standing firmly for the Constitution. Those principals are not in conflict. They are, in fact, what makes our country strong. Going forward, I will advocate for San Antonio to be thoughtful about the entertainers and events the City chooses to promote, sponsor, or partner with. San Antonio should thrive to welcome artists who bring people together- not those whose public platforms are built on antisemitism, racism, or other forms of hate. We can make those choices without compromising the constitutional rights that belong to every American. I’m grateful to those who join me in standing alongside our Jewish community and rejecting the hateful messages promoted by this entertainer. Misty Spears, District 9 Councilmember

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