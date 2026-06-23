WATCH LIVE: San Antonio Jewish community calls on city officials to decline use of Alamodome for Ye concert

SAN ANTONIO – Members of San Antonio’s Jewish community are expected to host a news conference Tuesday to call on city leaders to decline the use of the Alamodome for Ye’s Fourth of July concert.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the news conference at around 1 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

According to a news release, San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, Texas State Senator Jose Menendez and Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody will be in attendance.

Over the past several days, San Antonio and Bexar County leaders have denounced previous antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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