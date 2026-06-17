Ye’s Fourth of July concert at Alamodome expected to draw another record crowd

SAN ANTONIO – A crowd of more than 50,000 people is expected to attend Ye’s concert at the Alamodome on the Fourth of July.

The hip-hop superstar, formerly known as Kanye West, announced the sudden concert that is now expected to be one of the highest attended in Alamodome history.

KSAT reached out to the City of San Antonio for previous attendance records for musical concerts.

George Strait holds the current record with an attendance of 70,956 for his performance on June 1, 2013. The top five attended concerts are below:

70,956: George Strait on June 1, 2013

54,000: Bad Bunny on Sept. 7, 2022

53,899: George Strait, Reba McIntyre and Leann Rimes on May 1, 2010

48,942: One Direction on Sept. 21, 2014

48,709: Paul McCartney on May 29, 1993

Bad Bunny broke the record for gross ticket sales with more than $11 million.

Over the past few years, the Alamodome has seen a resurgence as a destination for major musical artists. A part of that is the relationships the Alamodome has built with the promotion companies, but also the regionalization of the market and proximity to the border.

“I think one thing that Kanye’s folks knew is in the San Antonio market, northern Mexico market, all the different areas that come into San Antonio to the dome for these shows, they know they didn’t need a huge turnaround to be able to pull this off,” said Richard Oliver, communications manager for the City of San Antonio. “They’re going to sell fast, and folks will be ready, and they’ll know to come in on that holiday weekend.”

Below is a list of the recent attendance figures for the Alamodome:

48,511 on September 3, 2025: The Weeknd

47,288 on October 25, 2024: Billy Joel and Sting

44,600 on October 25, 2025: Paul McCartney

43,189 on May 17, 2023: Red Hot Chili Peppers

43,000 on September 27, 2025: Chris Brown

42,190 on May 11, 2024: Luke Combs

41,441 on June 13, 2025: Shakira

41,071 on May 7, 2025: Post Malone and Jelly Roll

“Kanye is kind of an exclamation point on a timeline that’s pretty dramatic for the Alamodome,” said Oliver. “This is without a doubt between now and early October when Chris Brown and Usher come in, this is going to be the busiest stretch of the Alamodome’s history for concerts. I would dare say there’s probably not a facility in the country that’s tackled the number of shows that we’re going to tackle here over the next few months.”

This fall, the Alamodome concert lineup includes AC/DC, Bruno Mars, Karol G and My Chemical Romance.

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