Rain chances begin today, continue into weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

GRAB AN UMBRELLA: Isolated to scattered afternoon rain today, tomorrow

STAYS WARM: Despite rain chances, it’ll be humid & warm

SEVERE: Strong storms possible Sunday

FORECAST

TODAY

Temperatures are running much warmer than previous mornings thanks to an influx of moisture. We’ll see cloudy skies to start, with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. As a disturbance rolls in from Mexico, a scattering of showers and a few storms are possible during the late afternoon hours. It won’t be for everyone, but after-school activities and the evening commutes may be affected.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FRIDAY

Rain chances may pick up a bit more on Friday. We’ll need to watch any clusters of storms that come out of Mexico tonight, as they may last into the wee hours of Friday morning. By the afternoon, activity will pick up, with another round of scattered showers and storms. Widespread severe weather is NOT expected, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out.

Future radar for 3pm Friday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

THIS WEEKEND

Rain chances drop on Saturday, with the higher odds being across parts of West Texas. These storms will drift towards the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau Saturday night. On Sunday, storms may develop closer to San Antonio. Should we see storms, severe weather would be possible. The weekend will NOT be a washout, but you will want to be weather-aware if you plan to be outdoors.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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