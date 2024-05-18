‘Possible medical episode’ may have led to driver’s death, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man died following a minor crash in a Northwest Side neighborhood.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, was driving a silver Toyota Tundra just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 6100 block of Heritage Place Drive.

A witness later told authorities that they saw the man slumped in the driver’s seat before the Tundra crashed into a parked car. When they arrived on scene, officers said they considered vehicle damage to be minor.

SAPD said the man may have suffered a possible medical episode prior to the crash. The witness told police that the victim was unconscious when they called 911.

Emergency responders took the man to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the driver’s cause of death.