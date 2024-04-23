75º
City of San Antonio, partners launch ‘one-stop shop’ housing services portal

Both English and Spanish translations are available

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Attendees listen during a training held Tuesday for the the new digital portal. (San Antonio Neighborhood and Housing Services Department)

SAN ANTONIO – In a move to address housing-related questions, the City of San Antonio and several local partners collaborated Tuesday to unveil a digital “one-stop shop” for housing services.

The Housing Services Portal was launched by the city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department and the San Antonio Community Resource Directory (SACRD).

“The launch of this portal signifies a crucial step forward in our efforts to address housing challenges and ensure access to housing-related resources,” Veronica Garcia, director of the neighborhood and housing services department said.

While the portal shows users potential places to live, it includes several topics for assistance, relocation services, home repairs and more.

“We look forward to getting out into the community and sharing this exciting new tool with all those working to address housing related needs,” SACRD Executive Director Bill Neely said.

To view the portal, click here.

