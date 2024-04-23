Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office gets support K9

Eugene is a new therapy dog donated to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office by K9s For Warriors.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has a new staff member — a support K9.

Eugene is a shepherd-husky mix who was rescued from a local animal shelter, trained and donated to the ME’s office.

Eugene’s job will be to provide comfort and increase staff well-being.

He was a gift from K9 For Warriors, a nonprofit that works to end veteran suicide through highly trained service dogs.

The group also works with first responders, law enforcement and other agencies to provide certified therapy dogs.

“K9s For Warriors understands that the nature of the work performed by BCMEO is serious, somber, and graphic in nature. Studies have shown that therapy dogs have beneficial effects on human health and mental well-being, especially during times of stress,” a press release from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office stated.

“I think everyone will get accustomed to him being here, and when they have a stressful time, they will be able to get with Eugene and give him a hug,” said Dr. James Wilkerson, the deputy medical examiner for Bexar County. “It’s a dual saving mission for both the dog and the person.”