Partygoers concerned about increase in NIOSA food & drink prices, road closures

SAN ANTONIO – NIOSA, a Fiesta fan-favorite event, kicks off Tuesday! While there’s much excitement about the upcoming event, some say they’re concerned with road closures and high prices for food and drinks this year.

Downtown is full of closures and construction barriers. South Alamo Street between La Villita and Hemifair has been under construction since last year’s Fiesta due to a series of projects in the area.

The construction can make navigating your way to Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) confusing. While the City of San Antonio has placed QR codes on the ground to help people find their way, many say it’s not helpful.

“It’s not very clear at all. Like, I don’t even know what I’m looking at,” said Stephanie Huges.

Her husband Brian added, “It is crazy. Like, we tried to get an Uber a few days ago and tried to find a spot where they could get to and meet us. It was kind of difficult,”

Another issue people have had is the price of food and drinks at Fiesta events. A viral Facebook post showed a 32 oz margarita going for $20.

“Oh wow,” Hannah Beever said, reacting to the post.

“No way,” added Lacey Shannon.

“I wouldn’t pay $20 for a margarita. I would just pre-game at home,” Stephanie Hughes said with a laugh.

NIOSA Chairman Rose Moran said prices vary depending on the event, and prices at NIOSA will be the same as last year.

“Maria’s tortillas are $6, the beer is $7, and most everything is going to be between $3 and $7-$8,” said Moran.

