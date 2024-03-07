Year-long lane closures planned for busy downtown street due to ongoing construction

Alamo Street will be open to southbound-only traffic starting on March 18, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A busy street in downtown San Antonio will switch to a one-way for approximately a year due to ongoing construction.

On March 18, city crews will close the northbound lanes of South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. The closure is expected to last through the completion of the project, which is scheduled for spring 2025.

During this time, Alamo Street will only be open to southbound traffic. Nueva Street, near La Villita, will stay open to two-way traffic, but drivers heading south on Alamo Street will not be able to turn right onto Nueva Street.

Drivers who need to head north can take westbound Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard to northbound St. Mary’s or Presa streets, and then proceed to Market Street.

Pedestrians and businesses will have sidewalk and driveway accessibility.

According to the city’s webpage for the project, construction along Alamo Street includes excavation and installation of water and sewer lines, storm drains and other utility work.

It is part of the larger South Alamo Street Project associated with the 2017-2022 Bond Program.

“This traffic configuration is necessary to provide the contractor full access for the installation of utilities and associated roadway reconstruction work,” the project webpage states.

It is one of several projects in the area: Construction is ongoing at The Monarch at Hemisfair’s Civic Park and at Kimpton Santo along Arciniega Street. Nearby, The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa opened in January.

