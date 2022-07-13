New 10-story boutique hotel checking into downtown San Antonio

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced that it is opening a boutique hotel in late 2024 in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A new luxury, boutique hotel is checking into the La Villita and Hemisfair area of downtown San Antonio.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants on Tuesday announced that it is opening a hotel in late 2024, and it will be the chain’s first location in the Alamo city.

The 10-story hotel will include 347 rooms, a rooftop pool and lounge, 10,000 square feet of event space and a fitness center.

Perks include complimentary bicycle rentals and evening social hours, a news release states.

The release adds that the development will include both new construction and the renovation of two existing historic buildings.

“The property’s juxtaposition of the historic and the modern will embrace the city’s spirit of authenticity and the neighborhood’s creative energy,” the release states. “Two adjacent historic buildings will undergo careful adaptive reuse to become a high-end restaurant, lively lobby bar and several one-of-a-kind hotel suites.”

Ad

In the release, Mike DeFrino, the CEO of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, said the chain has hotels in Austin, Dallas and Fort Worth that “perform incredibly well.”

Kimpton is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection. The hotel itself will be owned and operated by White Lodging.

It will be located in the 400 block of South Alamo Street, just west of Hemisfair and just north of Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The city’s Historic and Design Review Commission approved the construction of the hotel and the renovation of the historic buildings, which include an 1850s-era German-English School, in a meeting last month.

“The Kimpton in San Antonio represents the first of the brand in our portfolio of urban, experiential and lifestyle hotels,” Jean-Luc Barone, the CEO of White Lodging, said in the release. “This area represents a new hub for the city where history, culture, art, entertainment, commerce and transformation – and the future of San Antonio – seamlessly come together.”

Ad

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced that it is opening a boutique hotel in late 2024 in downtown San Antonio. (Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants)

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced that it is opening a boutique hotel in late 2024 in downtown San Antonio. (Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants)