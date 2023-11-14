Crews break ground on 17-story boutique hotel at Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio

The Monarch, which is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is scheduled to open in early 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Construction has started on a 200-room, 17-story curved boutique hotel in downtown San Antonio.

Zachry Hospitality broke ground on The Monarch San Antonio on Tuesday morning. The Monarch, which is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is scheduled to open in early 2026.

The hotel will sit on 1.5 acres at the intersection of South Alamo and Market Streets, in the newly opened Civic Park in Hemisfair.

It will also include a full-service spa, a terrace pool, a garden, a fitness center and five food and drink areas, including a rooftop restaurant and bar and a basement speakeasy. There will also be approximately 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

“We are extremely excited to begin building this project on the edge of Civic Park, a one-of-a-kind destination in our downtown,” Zachry Corporation CEO and President David Zachry said in a news release. “In 1968, my grandfather built a hotel across the street from our site; with planning and creativity, the Palacio del Rio hotel was built in just 202 working days. With our new project, the same attention to the details has been at the forefront of what our team is about to begin constructing.”

The Monarch, which is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is scheduled to open in early 2026. (Credit to Overland Partners)

The news release states the hotel’s curved design gives visitors the chance to see panoramic views of the park, River Walk and other landmarks.

It will be within walking distance of the Tower of the Americas, Alamo, Shops at Rivercenter, River Walk, La Villita and Henry B. González Convention Center.

“We could not be more excited for Zachry Hospitality to break ground on the newest addition to the Hemisfair District,” Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar said in the release. “This hotel clearly delivers on the benefits of a mixed-use district, and also delivers on the expectation of a beautiful addition to the San Antonio skyline. Our sincere congratulations to Zachry Hospitality on this important milestone.”

Zachry will own and operate The Monarch. Local architecture firm Overland Partners helped design the building, and The Gettys Group designed the interior. Whiting Turner Construction is the general contractor.

The Monarch, which is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is scheduled to open in early 2026. (Credit to Overland Partners)

The Monarch, which is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is scheduled to open in early 2026. (Credit to Overland Partners)

The Monarch, which is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is scheduled to open in early 2026. (Credit to Overland Partners)

The Monarch, which is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is scheduled to open in early 2026. (Credit to Overland Partners)

Read more: