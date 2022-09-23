Planned 17-story hotel, Civic Park development breathing new life into Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair is undergoing a major transformation as construction is underway for Civic Park.

“We’re excited to bring a world-class park to San Antonio, and we’re excited to have this be where San Antonio meets,” said Meredith Balzen, Hemisfair’s communications director.

Part of that makeover includes plans for a new 200-room, 17-story hotel tower.

“It has a curved facade, which is going to be unique to San Antonio,” said Balzen. “It’ll have a beautiful area where San Antonio can still see the Tower of Americas. There will be banquet halls. There will be a beautiful breezeway walkthrough to get from one side to the other, a pool located on the third deck.”

The City of San Antonio Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) recently approved the conceptual design of the full-service hotel. I will be located near the intersection of South Alamo and Market Streets.

Officials said it’s a public-private partnership with the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation (HPARC).

“Having a hotel in the Hemisfair district is important because it allows for us to have financial sustainability, which is one of the main goals of the organization,” said Balzen. “It also allows for tourists and people of San Antonio alike to have a unique experience to come stay on Hemisfair and within the Civic Park.”

This is all part of revitalizing Hemisfair. Civic Park will feature a lawn for more than 10,000 people, water springs and a connecting walkway with the hopes of this district becoming a new urban destination. It’s slated for completion in 2023.

“It’s important to San Antonians to revitalize our places. As we look at what we’re doing, we’re very intentional on how we’re doing these things. We talk to the public, we’ve asked what they wanted, and these are some of the things that they wanted,” said Balzen.

Construction of the hotel is expected to begin later this year, with the goal of opening its doors to welcome guests in 2025 for the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

