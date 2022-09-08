San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair

The Historic Design Review Commission approved the conceptual design of a 200-room hotel proposed for Hemisfair.

SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio.

The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.

Construction on the hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is slated to start this fall and be completed by the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Overland Partners Architects designed the curved building, which will overlook Civic Park and the intersection of Market and Alamo streets.

The Historic Design Review Commission approved the conceptual design of a 200-room hotel proposed for Hemisfair. (Courtesy via Hemisfair)

A news release states the hotel will have a space for retail shops at the base, multiple restaurants, a rooftop bar and a ground-floor garden with public art.

“I appreciate our partners for their unwavering perseverance and collaboration,” David Zachry, the president and CEO of Zachry Corporation, said in the release. “Together with our community, we will create one of the premier resident and visitor destinations in the country. We extend congratulations to our city leaders as we continue this ambitious journey reimagining today’s Hemisfair.”

Civic Park is currently under construction and the first phase of the project is expected to be completed next year. Features will include an event lawn, water features and a promenade.

The hotel is one of the buildings planned in the mixed-use development of Civic Park.

The San Antonio City Council approved a contract amendment with Zachary Hospitality for the project in April — a change to the initial vision of what was approved five years ago.

The development will also include residential units, 87 of which will be used for workforce housing as outlined in Hemisfair’s Mixed-Income Residential Housing Policy.

The updated agreement also includes:

Public parking without city funding.

Ground lease payments that contribute to Hemisfair’s long-term financial sustainability.

Living wages for hotel employees.

“Each day Hemisfair is one step closer to creating one of the world’s great public places, and a hotel, especially one that is designed to connect with the rich history of San Antonio while celebrating the natural elements of Hemisfair, helps us reach our goal,” Hemsifair CEO Andres Andujar said in the release. “While a majority of the built area in the Hemisfair District will be mixed-income residential, a hotel delivers on the strategy that a mix of uses is vital to the long-term sustainability of the Hemisfair neighborhood.”

