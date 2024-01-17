Downtown hotel overlooking Hemisfair opens after major remodel

The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa is opening at the corner of South Alamo Street and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – A hotel and spa at the border of downtown and Southtown is opening on Thursday after months of remodeling.

Formerly known as the Marriott Plaza, the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa is opening at the corner of South Alamo Street and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard with 253 guest rooms, meeting space, and two restaurants/bars called Corinne San Antonio and Anaqua Garden Bar.

Anaqua Garden Bar overlooks an outdoor pool that’s surrounded by greenery. The bar’s limited winter hours will be 4-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 4 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

Corinne San Antonio serves breakfast, lunch and dinner on weekdays, and brunch and dinner on weekends. Happy hour is 4-6 p.m.

Its spa, called The Spa Plaza San Antonio, will be in a repurposed 19th-century building, according to a news release. Spa services are only available for hotel guests at this time, but they are expected to open to the public in March. Non-guests can make reservations for March and a portion of April now.

The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa is opening at the corner of South Alamo Street and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard. (Courtesy via Giant Noise)

In the news release, General Manager Juan Flores said the hotel and spa offers “luxury amenities in a garden oasis rooted in history.”

“Guests will be awed by the sanctuary provided, outstanding cuisine, and convenient access to everything the city has to offer. We’re thrilled to welcome our guests,” Flores said in the release.

The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa is opening at the corner of South Alamo Street and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard. (Courtesy via Giant Noise)

The hotel has more than 21,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for meetings, weddings and other events, including a nearly 6,000-square-foot ballroom.

Plaza San Antonio is the only Autograph Collection hotel in San Antonio. It is owned by White Lodging.

Plaza San Antonio is the first of a few under-construction hotels to open along South Alamo Street this year. The Monarch in Hemisfair just broke ground and is set to open in early 2026. Kimpton San Antonio, across the street from Plaza San Antonio, is expected to open later this year.

The Monarch, which is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is scheduled to open in early 2026. (Credit to Overland Partners)