SAN ANTONIO – The downtown hotel formerly known as the Marriott Plaza hotel and then, ‘The Otis,’ is updating its name again and undergoing a remodel that better represents its historical background and the Alamo City.

Located at 555 S. Alamo St., the hotel will now go by Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection and it is slated to reopen by summer.

Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa will be the first Marriott Autograph Collection hotel in San Antonio.

Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotels are a collection of upscale and luxury, independent hotels in major cities, according to the Marriott’s site.

Downtown hotel gets renovation, name change a tribute to historical, environmental city elements (White Lodging)

The new name of the downtown hotel is a nod to the area’s historical and environmental roots.

The 253-room hotel had “plaza” in its name when it first opened in 1979 as the Plaza Nacional, making its new name a natural fit, a news release said.

“The new Plaza San Antonio will be a place where guests and locals can really connect surrounded by lush greenery in the heart of the city,” said Joe Pagone, White Lodging Regional Vice President. “Our goal is to remain authentic to the location and celebrate community connection, which is why it felt like the right decision to incorporate ‘plaza’ back into the name.”

According to a news release, the hotel sits near a slew of historic buildings and hopes to reflect key historical and environmental suitability design elements as a tribute to the Alamo City.

A 42-foot-tall Anaqua tree, once listed in the American Forestry Association’s National Register of Big Trees, is also integrated into the landscape to signify environmental sustainability and the rich history San Antonio has to offer.

