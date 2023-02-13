Tickets to a preview of the new Alamo Collections Center go on sale Tuesday

Tickets to a preview of the new Alamo center go on sale Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – The soon-to-open Alamo Collections Center is allowing visitors a first look at the newest building on Alamo grounds since the 1950s.

Tickets for the March 2 preview of the Alamo Collections Center go on sale online on Tuesday morning.

It will officially open on March 3.

This two-story, 24,000-square-foot building will be located in the Alamo Gardens, behind the Alamo Church, and offers 10,000 square feet of new gallery space, according to a news release.

“The new Alamo Collections Center is an important step forward in preserving and showcasing the complete history of the Alamo,” said Dr. Kate Rogers, Alamo Trust, Inc. Executive Director.

“For the first time, visitors will have the opportunity to see priceless artifacts from the Phil Collins Collection, the Donald and Louise Yena Spanish Colonial Collection, and Alamo Collection. It’s a truly exciting time for the Alamo and its 1.6 million annual visitors,” said Rogers.

The new center’s opening is a significant component of an almost $400 million makeover at the Alamo, intended to provide a learning landscape of the famous battle for Texas independence.

Admission prices for the public are $14 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, $12 for adult military members, and $9 for children of military adults, according to a news release.

