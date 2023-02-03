Alamo Heights Night returns for Fiesta 2023

San Antonio – A popular party known for its food, live music, and carnival rides will return this April.

Alamo Heights Night, a long-running official Fiesta event, will take place on Friday, April 21.

The upcoming celebration at the University of the Incarnate Word marks the 35th installment of Alamo Heights’ take on Fiesta.

This year’s event will have live music, beer, and wine, a vast selection of food from local restaurants, and traditional Fiesta favorites.

Alamo Heights Night, a long-running official Fiesta event, will take place on Friday, April 21. (The Seedless Agency)

There will also be a carnival with rock climbing, human hamster balls and laser tag.

Admission is free for children under 12 and all active duty and reserve military with a valid ID.

According to a news release, tickets are $5 for ages 12-17 and students with a valid ID, $20 for adults, and $200 for VIP entry.

Free park and ride service will be available from Alamo Heights Methodist Church, Alamo Heights High School, Incarnate Word High School and the San Antonio Zoo Garage on Tuleta.

Shuttles will run from 5:15 p.m. until midnight.

Free parking will also be available in the UIW parking lot on the southwest corner of Hildebrand & Broadway.

Security screening will be in place at all entrances. Bags larger than 12″x12″x6″ are prohibited.

You can find tickets online.

Alamo Heights Night, a long-running official Fiesta event, will take place on Friday, April 21. (The Seedless Agency)

READ ALSO: