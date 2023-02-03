52º

Alamo Heights Night returns for Fiesta 2023

Event will be on April 21

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Alamo Heights Night returns for Fiesta. (Nicholas Laning, © Nicholas Laning - LANING photography)

San Antonio – A popular party known for its food, live music, and carnival rides will return this April.

Alamo Heights Night, a long-running official Fiesta event, will take place on Friday, April 21.

The upcoming celebration at the University of the Incarnate Word marks the 35th installment of Alamo Heights’ take on Fiesta.

This year’s event will have live music, beer, and wine, a vast selection of food from local restaurants, and traditional Fiesta favorites.

There will also be a carnival with rock climbing, human hamster balls and laser tag.

Admission is free for children under 12 and all active duty and reserve military with a valid ID.

According to a news release, tickets are $5 for ages 12-17 and students with a valid ID, $20 for adults, and $200 for VIP entry.

Free park and ride service will be available from Alamo Heights Methodist Church, Alamo Heights High School, Incarnate Word High School and the San Antonio Zoo Garage on Tuleta.

Shuttles will run from 5:15 p.m. until midnight.

Free parking will also be available in the UIW parking lot on the southwest corner of Hildebrand & Broadway.

Security screening will be in place at all entrances. Bags larger than 12″x12″x6″ are prohibited.

You can find tickets online.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

