52º

LIVE

Local News

SAPA hosts dump-your-ex Valentine’s fundraiser

Non-profit will personalize a poop bag made for an ex

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: San Antonio Pets Alive, Dogs, Animals, San Antonio, Valentine's Day
SAPA hosts dump your ex Valentine’s fundraiser. (Irina Meshcheryakova, Irina Meshcheryakova)

SAN ANTONIO – Not quite over an ex? You can let some of that hostility go by personalizing a bag of dog poop for your ex this Valentine’s Day.

If you need something grosser than the zoo’s “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser — for a $10 donation, through Feb. 10, San Antonio Pets Alive will write your ex’s name on a bag of poop with a custom note.

The bags with notes will be shared on SAPA’s social media channels on Valentine’s Day.

An email will also be sent out to purchasers on Valentine’s Day with a picture of their poop bag.

All proceeds will benefit the animals currently in SAPA’s facilities.

For sanitation purposes, a news release said that bags would be filled with a non-poop material, and only first names would be on the notes.

You can find more information online.

San Antonio Pets Alive will write your ex’s name on a poop bag with a custom note (San Antonio Pets Alive)

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email