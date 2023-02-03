SAPA hosts dump-your-ex Valentine’s fundraiser

SAN ANTONIO – Not quite over an ex? You can let some of that hostility go by personalizing a bag of dog poop for your ex this Valentine’s Day.

If you need something grosser than the zoo’s “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser — for a $10 donation, through Feb. 10, San Antonio Pets Alive will write your ex’s name on a bag of poop with a custom note.

The bags with notes will be shared on SAPA’s social media channels on Valentine’s Day.

An email will also be sent out to purchasers on Valentine’s Day with a picture of their poop bag.

All proceeds will benefit the animals currently in SAPA’s facilities.

For sanitation purposes, a news release said that bags would be filled with a non-poop material, and only first names would be on the notes.

You can find more information online.

