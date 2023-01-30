Here’s where you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From elegant dinners and speed dating to waffle bars and jewelry pop-ups, there are plenty of things to do in the Alamo City if you are looking to get in the Valentine’s Day mood.

Here are some of the events taking place around the city this February.

Note that some places require or encourage reservations, so act fast if you want to snag tickets to a special event.

San Antonio Botanical Garden : The San Antonio Botanical Garden invites people to celebrate Valentine's Day with an evening of cocktails, desserts, and dancing. The soiree is from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Betty Kelso Center at the Botanical Garden.

The Westin Riverwalk: The Westin Riverwalk San Antonio’s Zocca Cuisine d’Italia restaurant is offering a Valentine-themed three-course dinner on Feb. 14 at 420 W Market St. The limited-edition dinner menu features lamb shank and wild mushrooms. Ticket prices range from $100-$132. You can reserve a spot here

Eddie V’s: The restaurant will serve seafood and hand-carved steaks for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 1834 N. Loop 1604 W. Dessert items include a Bananas Foster Butter Cake flambéed with Butter Pecan Ice Cream. You can reserve a seat online

Eddie V’s (Eddie V's)

Ladino: Located at the Pearl, Ladino will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special tasting menu available on Tuesday, February 14. The restaurant will serve a “Lovers Day” multi-coursed Mediterranean-inspired menu focusing on seasonal Texas produce and traditional Mediterranean fare. Reservations can be made online

Ambler at Hotel Contessa: Ambler, at 306 W. Market St. will serve a three-course dinner for $150 per person on Feb. 10, 11, and 14. On Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11, Ambler will offer Butter Poached Lobster and Roasted Lamb Loin in addition to their regular menu. On Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, Ambler will offer a prix-fixe menu, which will be the only menu available that evening. Make a reservation here

Ambler at Hotel Contessa (Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails)

San Antonio Zoo: The ‘Meet Your Next Ex’ Valentine’s event will offer specialty drinks, speed dating, and animal interactions from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3903 N. St. Mary’s St.

The Moon's Daughters: The Moon's Daughters is hosting a Galantine's Night from 7-10 p.m. at 115 Lexington Ave. with a waffle bar, an ice cream station, and live music. You can make your reservation here

Moon's Daughters rooftop view. (Moon's Daughter's)

San Antonio Museum of Art: The Valentine's inspired jewelry pop-up will offer silver jewelry designed by Sarah Roberts, Micha Gonzalez, Moose Pablos, and Spratling. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the museum shop at 200 W Jones Ave. More information can be found online

Carriqui: The self-proclaimed "neighborhood oasis" will host a Valentine's Day dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, at 239 E Grayson St. In addition to the regular menu, a three-course tasting menu is also available for $85 per person.

Carriqui Signature Cocktails (Potluck Hospitality)

