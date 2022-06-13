New restaurant Carriqui to open at Pearl

SAN ANTONIO – Carriqui, an 11,000-square-foot restaurant on East Grayson Street, will open this fall in the historic building that once housed the Liberty Bar.

The self-proclaimed “neighborhood oasis” will offer customers a delectably unique menu and an atmosphere devoted to showcasing the history of South Texas.

Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, formerly at Hotel Emma, is leading in the planning of the eclectically-styled dishes.

“The food and experience will be warm and familiar like you are spending time in the home of a close friend who also happens to be a great cook,” Gonzales said in a release.

Named after the South Texas native green jay, the eatery will serve a menu inspired by the Carriqui birds’ flight path. The restaurant plans to craft meals that highlight traditional South Texas flavors. Dishes served will include coastal seafood, brisket, botana planters and barbacoa.

“It is an honor to work on this project. I am deeply passionate about the culinary program at Carriqui, which pays tribute to the flavors and foods that are central to our region,” Gonzalez said.

According to a news release, architect Don McDonald and designer Kristen Weber are designing the buildings’ three dining spaces, the Carriqui House, The Rock House, and Courtyard and Back Porch.

It’s a new life for a building that once housed Boehler’s Liberty Saloon and most recently, Liberty Bar.

“In the early days of Pearl, Boehler’s Liberty Saloon served as the watering hole and social center for the brewery’s workers. In 1933 when prohibition ended, Pearl Brewery’s first truck delivery was to this special location. Then from 1985 until 2008, the building was home to San Antonio’s heralded Liberty Bar, which moved to the King William neighborhood in 2016,” the release states.

When the restaurant is up and running, it will offer lunch and dinner seven days a week.

