Austin dating app Bumble teams up with Netflix for romance

‘Netflix Nights In’ is available on Bumble Jan. 30

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Bumble and Netflix team up to create a game that will allow users the opportunity to bond over their favorite shows. (Adobe Stock)

Staying up to date with Netflix shows could help you find romance this Valentine’s day.

The popular dating app Bumble has teamed up with Netflix to manufacture a trivia game centered around the streaming service’s popular shows, including Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, and Squid Game.

According to a news release, the new question-based game launches on Bumble on January 30 and will be available till March 13.

The limited edition game will allow users the opportunity to bond over their favorite TV shows.

Those on the app will be able to ask their matches show-themed questions weekly, like “Which Netflix character would be your BFF?”

Both matches must answer the question before their responses are shown and new questions will drop each Monday, a news release said.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

