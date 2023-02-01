Full Goods Diner to launch February evening DJ series

Full Goods Diner will offer a new limited-time evening music series and a specialty menu.

The diner known for cultivating scratch-made, seasonally-driven food for breakfast and lunch will now offer a dinner menu from Feb. 2 through Feb. 25.

The eateries’ limited-time Full Goods at Night music series will feature local DJs, extended hours, and nighttime food and drink items.

Evening events will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays till Feb. 25.

The Pearl eatery opened in September and has since grown a following within the San Antonio community.

Creators Ryan Harms and Chef Patrick Jackson hope to continue to be involved in the Alamo City’s food and dining scene.

“Having grown up in San Antonio, I am particularly excited to be back here, contributing to the city’s dining scene,” Harms said.

DJ Schedule: