Full Goods Diner to open at the Pearl in San Antonio this fall

SAN ANTONIO – Full Goods Diner, which serves scratch-made, seasonally-driven food for breakfast and lunch will open at the Pearl.

Though an official release date has yet to be released, guests can expect it to open by September.

The diner, which will be located in the 200 block of East Grayson Street, will prepare their delicacies using vegetables and other ingredients native to South Texas.

Menu items like decadent pastries, toast, breakfast enchiladas, pancakes, carnitas tortas, and Hill Country salads will be offered on the menu.

Brunch at Paperboy. (Paperboy)

Paper Boy creators Ryan Harms and Chef Patrick Jackson in partnership with Potluck Hospitality said they plan to bring to life a diner that is warm and welcoming.

“Having grown up in San Antonio, I am particularly excited to be back here, contributing to the city’s dining scene,” Harms said. “We are so proud of what we’ve created with Paperboy in Austin and can’t wait to bring this fresh yet familiar style of food and hospitality to our guests.”

Taco meal at Paperboy. (Paperboy)

The restaurant will draw inspiration from southwest Texas culinary styles.

“Their menu is very reflective of San Antonio, and we’re thrilled that they are anchoring Pearl’s new plaza and joining the excellent lineup of culinary concepts in the neighborhood,” said Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap.

Full Good Diner outdoor patio. (Chioco Design)

