Dunkin’ to open restaurant in downtown San Antonio

Dunkin' is opening a store on the first floor of the historic Travis Building, located on the northwest corner of Travis and North St. Mary’s streets.

The doughnut chain is opening a store on the first floor of the historic Travis Building, located on the northwest corner of Travis and North St. Mary’s streets near the River Walk.

A spokesperson told KSAT they expect the 1,200-square-foot restaurant to open in August or September. It will operate daily from 5 a.m.-8 p.m.

Once open, the restaurant will employ about 12-20 people.

The spokesperson said Dunkin’ is trying to find parking accommodations for guests.

